  • Home >
  • National News >
  • More rental properties available but HAP recipients still struggling

More rental properties available but HAP recipients still struggling

Saturday, April 25, 2020

The larger number of Airbnb properties that have been brought onto the rental market since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic has not made it easier for people on the Housing Assistance Payment to get accommodation.

The Simon Communities has produced a report where the group looked at homes available to rent at the beginning of March, and again in the middle of April to see how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the rental sector.

17 properties were within the reach of those on rent assistance in Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities says however there are more units to rent overall.

“It has certainly seemed to increase supply, particularly in the capital,” he said.

“It has increased supplies in the other areas as well but to a much lesser degree. In Dublin city centre, it went from 270 properties being available on March 2 to 474 properties on Apr 15 – a 75% increase.”

>

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Police issue over 350 coronavirus-related penalty notices in Northern Ireland

Saturday, 25/04/20 - 8:00am

Jail for getaway driver in post office raid

Friday, 24/04/20 - 9:30pm

Refunds will be made to families impacted by school transport fees

Friday, 24/04/20 - 9:00pm