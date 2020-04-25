Shane’s global audience of 120,000

By Suzanne Pender

A TALENTED Carlow guitarist was part of a global Culture Ireland initiative this week, which generated a Facebook audience of an incredible 120,000 viewers.

Shane Hennessy was selected to perform live on Facebook for Ireland Performs last Tuesday night, an initiative with the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Facebook in response to the Covid-19 crisis. With live concerts and gigs no longer possible, this venture supports Irish artists to perform live on an online platform to a global audience.

More than 120,000 people tuned in to the first week of Ireland Performs and the series will continue for several more weeks. Shane came to the attention of the department when selected to showcase at Folk Alliance International in New Orleans last January.

As part of Ireland Performs, each artist had an individual approach to the performance, streaming from their own chosen space. Viewers responded online from Australia, Tasmania, Japan, across Europe to the USA and follow-up views of the recorded event continue to grow.

A renowned virtuoso fingerstyle guitarist and composer, Shane live-streamed for Ireland Performs last Tuesday night from his home studio in Carlow. During the performance, he also launched and premièred his upcoming third studio album Rain Dance, which features 11 original compositions.

Covid-19 forced Shane to cut short his American tour, which had dates all over the USA throughout the months of March and April. For now, though, fans can catch up with Shane every Wednesday night, when he live streams from his own Facebook page.

Shane’s Rain Dance is now available at www.shanehennessy.ie/raindance. All of the Ireland Performs series can be viewed live or watched afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page.