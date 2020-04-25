Thanks Penneys! Packages for Carlow hospitals

By Suzanne Pender

THERE’S nothing that like a trip to Penneys to brighten the mood, but with the store temporarily closed, it takes an extra special effort and some extra special customers to make that magic happen!

Kind-hearted Penneys staff at Carlow Shopping Centre came together yesterday to donate more than 100 self-care packages to frontline workers and patients at Carlow’s District Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital.

With the store remaining temporarily closed, a mix of 20 management and staff volunteered their time to prepare shopping bags full of essential items. Despite even more team members being eager to help out, the volunteer number was kept to a required minimum to maintain social distancing.

The packs included a variety of socks, underwear, t-shirts, leggings, pyjamas, wipes and many more items. All of it was organised into individual packs for women and men and sorted by size.

Gardaí assisted the initiative by providing an escort to the Penneys staff delivering the items from Carlow Shopping Centre to the Carlow District Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital.

With visiting hours currently prohibited at both hospitals, the care packs will go a long way in bringing comfort to patients and staff during this challenging time.

“Penneys Ireland has decided to support the frontline workers and patients and thus far stores across Ireland have given 40,000 pieces of clothing to the cause,” said Sandra Quinlan, Penneys Carlow store manager.

“From our Carlow store we wanted to take part and say thank you to our local healthcare heroes and their patients,” she added.

The donation was funded by Penneys Ireland as part of its ‘thank you’ support for those who are affected by Covid-19 and frontline staff. The initiative is part of a global volunteer effort by hundreds of Primark employees to support those at the forefront of the fightback against Covid-19.