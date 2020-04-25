What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received seven planning applications in the last seven days. No planning applications were decided on in the same period.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Singletons Lane Ltd wish to change of use of existing 4 storey office block to residential usage at Singletons Lane, The Quay, Bagenalstown
Royal Oak Distillery Ltd wish to apply for the provision of new plant and equipment at Closrusk Lower, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown
Borris
Theresa Ralph & Derek Byrne wish to erect a single storey dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballymurphy, Borris
Carlow
Evan Kelly wishes to extend an existing house for student accommodation and all associated site works at Kilkenny Road, Carlow
Peteer & Loretta Thorpe wish construct a dormer style dwelling, a domestic garage and new entrance at Russellstown, Carlow
Goresbridge
William Whitford wishes to erect a dwelling house, treatment system and percolation area and all associated site at Ballyellen & Tomdarragh,
Goresbridge
Nurney
Marie Hutton wishes to carry out alterations at ground floor level of existing dwelling house at Graiguealug, Nurney