What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received seven planning applications in the last seven days. No planning applications were decided on in the same period.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Singletons Lane Ltd wish to change of use of existing 4 storey office block to residential usage at Singletons Lane, The Quay, Bagenalstown

Royal Oak Distillery Ltd wish to apply for the provision of new plant and equipment at Closrusk Lower, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown

Borris

Theresa Ralph & Derek Byrne wish to erect a single storey dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballymurphy, Borris

Carlow

Evan Kelly wishes to extend an existing house for student accommodation and all associated site works at Kilkenny Road, Carlow

Peteer & Loretta Thorpe wish construct a dormer style dwelling, a domestic garage and new entrance at Russellstown, Carlow

Goresbridge

William Whitford wishes to erect a dwelling house, treatment system and percolation area and all associated site at Ballyellen & Tomdarragh,

Nurney

Marie Hutton wishes to carry out alterations at ground floor level of existing dwelling house at Graiguealug, Nurney