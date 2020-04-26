Bagenalstown swim raises over €4,000 for Homecare Team

  • Home >
Saturday, April 25, 2020

George Roberts enters the water during the Christmas Day Swim in aid of Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare in Bagenalstown. Over 4,000 euro was raised in the event
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Proceeds from the annual Christmas swim were recently given to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Although money collection and formal presentation was curtailed due to Covid-19, the event raised a fantastic €4,300 and organisers would like to express their gratitude again to the support of the Bagenalstown community.

“We just want to say thanks who continue to support it year after year,” said a spokesperson.

The event is ongoing for the last 25 years and is in memory of the late Mrs Vera Power. It is organised by Mary Foster. Proceeds always go to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

“The event was set up a short time after the homecare was. People saw what they were doing locally especially when the family had first hand experience.”

 

 

