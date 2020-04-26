Carlow Covid-19 figure passes 90

Sunday saw another rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow. Figures revealed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening showed that 91 cases had been recorded in Carlow, an increase of three. It marks an increase of 20 in the last seven days.

The HPSC has today been informed that a total of 26 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,087 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 26 April, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 24 April (18,431 cases), reveals: