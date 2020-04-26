Carlow students face uncertain times

Carlow Leaving Certificate students face uncertain times but support is being offered by the HSE.

The Leaving Certificate can be stressful at any time. There’s an added challenge, however, in preparing despite not having been in school for some weeks. Students may be unsure as to when the exams will take place. Will you be in the positon to start college in the autumn?

There are also the other coming of age rituals that hang in the balance: the debs, a celebratory holiday with friends, a ceremonial goodbye to your teachers and classmates.

Peadar Maxwell is a Senior Psychologist in Wexford with HSE/South East Community Healthcare.

In a current episode of RTE’s “You ok?”podcasts, Peadar discusses how parents and Leaving Cert students can manage the challenges of these uncertain times as well as sharing some techniques for keeping the lines of communication open.

The podcast is available here.