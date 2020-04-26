€11k raised by Rag Week shenanigans

Rag Week takings of €11k

will go to local charities

By Elizabeth Lee

A WHOPPING €11,000 was presented to the Students’ Union at IT Carlow recently, which was raised during Rag Week.

Each year, the students’ union chooses designated charities to benefit from the annual Rag Week shenanigans. Pubs and clubs around the town collaborate with the students, running DJ sets and live music gigs as well as raffles and giveaways to help bulk up the Rag Week coffers.

Kate Conry, events and entertainment manager of the Foundry Night Club, recently presented a cheque for €11,051, the proceeds from Rag Week events, to IT Carlow Students’ Union president Thomas Drury.

This year, the funds will be donated to Carlow Mental Health Association, Carlow Town First Responders and The World Wildlife Fund.

