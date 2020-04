The doors at Éist Cancer Support Centre, Carlow, may be closed but they are always here with a listening ear.

They are available to offer support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis over the phone. They can also arrange remote counselling via the phone/ videolink if you or your family members / carers need support.

Please contact them on 085-8661499.

If they are busy and can’t answer your call at that time please leave a voicemail message and they will return your call.