Kelly calls for more transparency on how major virus decisions are being made

The Labour Party leader says the government’s promise to publish the notes of meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team do not go far enough.

NPHET stopped releasing the information at the end of March.

Health Minister Simon Harris told journalists yesterday that the pandemic advisory committee will start doing so again, saying people had a right to know.

But Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says there is a lack of transparency about how major decisions are being made.

“I think Minister Harris needs to reflect again,” said Mr Kelly.

“We need to see full transparency as regard how people were appointed. I also want to see all the minutes, which you cannot see at the moment.

“They’re called notes, they can’t be notes, they have to be in minutes.

“And furthermore, I want to see that there isn’t a democratic deficit here. That the decisions are actually being made by the government.”

Meanwhile, a Labour TD is calling for healthcare workers to get priority treatment on the country’s roads.

Duncan Smith says those on the frontline should be given special permits so they do not get caught up in traffic at checkpoints.

He says there has been an increase in activity on our roads in the last week, which makes it harder for healthcare workers to travel.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice physical distancing