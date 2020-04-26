Marathon man Dave runs 150kms for Carers

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW man will set off on an extraordinary challenge tomorrow when he runs a half-marathon every day for seven days, all within a 2km radius!

Dave Buckley (43) from Pollerton, Carlow will take on the incredible weekly running total of 150kms in aid of Family Carers Carlow, a cause very close to his heart and to many families across the county.

“My mother has a progressive brain disease and the Carers Association have been just fantastic,” said Dave.

Dave’s father Peter is his mother Patricia’s full-time carer and Dave knows first-hand how important Family Carers Carlow are in supporting carers and the tough challenges they face.

“I do a lot of running and was training to do an ultra marathon in June, so when all this happened I thought I’d like to do something for the carers and I contacted Mary Walsh, Carer Supports manager,” explains Dave.

An iDonate account was set up by Family Carers Carlow last Wednesday and plans were set in motion for Dave to begin his charity run, which started yesterday, Monday.

“I set up the iDonate on Wednesday and within a few hours there was €300 in it … I was in shock. As of today (Friday), there’s €1,700, so it’s been absolutely great, the support and the messages from everyone have been fantastic,” he adds.

Dave has planned various routes around Carlow town, all within 2kms of his home, which allow him to run approximately 21km daily, while still adhering to the restrictions. He will run each morning from 6am to 8am, while putting up daily posts on his Facebook page, keeping people up to speed on how he’s progressing.

“I’ll be doing different routes around the town, maybe sometimes doing the route twice, while keeping with the social distance. Also, doing it early, there aren’t as many people around,” he says.

Amazingly, when he completes his run, it’s off to work for Dave at IT Carlow, where he is estates manager, in charge of facilities and operations at the busy campus. The Covid-19 crisis has meant an increased workload at the institute, as staff adapt to the challenges while facilitating continued learning and exams.

And if Dave’s life isn’t busy enough, he and wife Aneta have a young family – Dominic (7) and two-year-old Olivia.

Dave’s friends at Supreme Fitness have also been very supportive of his upcoming challenge. Members of the Carlow town-based recreational running club will be out each morning to capture photos of Dave’s journey, then posting his progress on Facebook.

“It’s about doing it and not about times … it all about the cause,” explains Dave. “It’s something positive to do for the carers.

“My father is very excited about it all; it’s created a bit of buzz in their lives at this time and for my family, my aunts, everyone … have all been on, there’ll definitely be a few prayers said during the week,” smiles Dave.

A number of local businesses have also come on board to sponsor daily prizes from the Facebook page, while all are encouraged to follow Dave and, more importantly, donate.

“This is absolutely huge for us,” said Mary Walsh, manager of Family Carers Carlow.

“Like everyone, we have been hit in terms of our fundraising and events we had planned being cancelled, so we really appreciate this. We would also like to remind people that support for carers is still there and is still ongoing,” she added.

Anyone who would like to donate to Dave’s fundraising can do so online at www.iDonate.ie (https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11385000_carlow-marathons-for-family-carers.html) or check out Dave Buckley Facebook page for all the details.