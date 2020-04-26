Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of May Byrne (née Hayden), St Gerard’s, Ballybar Upper, Carlow who died on 25 April peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Eamonn, Maureen and Shay. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brothers Fr Eamonn SPS and Pat, daughters-in-law Anne and Rita, grandchildren Sinead, Aideen, Paddy, Conor, Aoife, Roisín and Shea, great-grandchildren Evie and Louie, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Seamus. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. May will depart from her home at 10.30am on Monday morning on her final journey to her local parish church where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, this Mass will be live streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/. People are welcome to line the route to the church as the courtége passes whilst adhering to social distancing and keeping to government directives. May her gentle soul rest in peace

The death has taken place of Martin Lennon, Ballyroughan, Borris, Carlow. In the loving care of the nursing staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his brother Patsy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and goverment guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral mass will take place, in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial mass will take place for Martin at a later stage. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam at 11am on Monday.