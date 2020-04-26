Special birthday bash for 90-year-old Vera

By Suzanne Pender

IT may not have been the 90th birthday celebration the Lowry family had planned for their beloved mother Vera, but it was no less special as family and neighbours rallied to mark her milestone celebration.

Vera from Seven Springs, Carlow reached the terrific age of 90 on Friday 17 April. The normally quiet Seven Springs welcomed family, friends, relatives and even some of the local Garda Síochána, all stopping by to wave in and wish Vera Lowry a very happy 90th birthday.

And Vera received lots of gifts, including a bottle or two of her favourite tipple, Baileys! All bestowed from a safe distance, of course.

Unfortunately, Vera’s daughters Avril and Sharon were her only children who could make the big day ‒ sons John and Raymond are both in the USA and daughter Antoinette is in Switzerland and sadly in these Covid-19 days were unable to make the trip. But everyone was able to call Vera with best wishes on her special day and partake of the celebrations regardless.

Vera’s now hoping the virus will finally have cleared in ten years’ time ‒ she has another big day planned!