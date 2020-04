Investigations are on-going and no arrests have been made yet after gardaí discovered €1.24 million worth of cannabis herb on the Carlow/Laois boarder.

On Friday 24 April, gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan supported by Laois Divisional Drugs Unit located the drugs that had been left in a ditch.This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.