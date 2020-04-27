﻿ Free delivery of The Nationalist in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

THE Nationalist is now offering a free delivery service in Carlow town … ensuring that our readers won’t miss out, even if they can’t get out!

The service is in response to the Covid-19 crisis, which has left so many of our loyal readers cocooning. To avail of the free delivery service, simply call 059 9170100 or 087 6976189. Alternatively, email ads@carlow-nationalist.ie.

You’ll pay for the normal charge of €2.70 for The Nationalist over the phone and on Tuesday morning the paper will be delivered to your door free of charge.

The response to the new service has been very encouraging and a huge boost to our teams in the newsroom, advertising, production and administration, who are continuing to produce top-quality newspapers each week during these difficult times.

Commenting on the new service, Editor Conal O’Boyle said: “We are extremely grateful to our loyal readers and advertisers, who have stuck with us during these extraordinary times. We hope this initiative will make it easier for our readers to enjoy their favourite local newspaper without having to make any unnecessary journeys.”