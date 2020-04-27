Bride won’t let Covid-19 stop her from saying yes to the dress

By Eoin English

Bride Donna Savage with her bridesmaids Catriona Savage and Katy Faul. Picture: Dan Linehan

Her big day was cancelled but a deadly global pandemic wasn’t going to stop this beautiful bride-to-be from saying yes to her dress.

Donna Savage, from Youghal in Co Cork, should have exchanged vows with her fiancé Liam Faul in Killarney last Friday.

But instead of spending the day at home wondering what if, Donna donned her wedding dress and headed to her local church at the time she should have been walking up the aisle to give it its very own day out.

She was joined by her bridal party – her bridesmaids Kady Faul and Catriona Savage, and her maid of honour, Niamh Coveney.

And instead of wowing a church full of wedding guests, Donna twirled around the church car park, posing for photos for baffled onlookers.

“It was nice to mark what should have been our wedding day in some way. It was a bit of fun,” Donna said.

“We spent two years planning the wedding but we’ve been together for 12 years, we have two wonderful children, Jamie, seven and Ally, three, we’ve been through a lot, and having to wait for another year or two won’t make any difference.

“There was no point in being disappointed about the wedding. There are so many people in the same boat.

“Our priority is our family. And we are all healthy and happy.”

Donna, a hair stylist who also volunteers with the local coast guard unit, said that work gives her a great sense of perspective.

She now plans to use her wedding dress to raise funds for frontline healthcare workers like Liam, who works in the local community hospital.

“I’m never going to wear the dress again so I’d like to use it to raise money to help. We might buy PPE or we might donate some of the money to mental health charities – we’re still looking at a few options,” she said.

It’s a size-12 Bardot-style off-the-shoulder full-length wedding dress with Carrickmacross lace – a nod to Liam’s home county of Monaghan – and beading running the full length, and a stunning five-foot fishtail.

It also features a magnificent veil which is the same length as the dress. Combined, they’’re worth around €3,500.

Donna said she is also willing to throw in her bridal party’s navy Bardot-style dresses.