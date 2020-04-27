Cocooning song hits all the right notes

A MUSICIAN who’s a well-known entertainer at nursing homes in Carlow and Wexford has hit all the right notes promoting cocooning.

Brian Toomey from Bunclody took pen to paper and, guitar at hand, recently and came up with Let’s keep it together.

The chorus of the song underlines one of the key messages being conveyed at this time: “Let’s keep it together by staying apart. Let’s stay together and keep a good heart. Let’s love one another now that’s a good start. Let’s keep it together by staying apart.”

Brian is a ‘Healthy Ireland’ community champion and the HSE in the southeast has backed the video.

South East Community Healthcare’s (SECH) Covid-19 lead Derval Howley said: “Brian Toomey is well known as an entertainer in various nursing homes in counties Wexford and Carlow. We’ve worked with Brian before, including through bringing the five southeast-based age-friendly alliances and older persons councils together on ‘positive ageing’ as a policy and practice issue for all ages and sectors of society and on piloting the ‘Dementia Friendly’ project in Bunclody, Co Wexford. As regards cocooning, Brian has literally hit the right note.

“Cocooning is for people who are medically vulnerable (including those over 70) and is for their personal protection. It means you should stay at home at all times and avoid face-to-face contact. Even within your home, you should minimise all non-essential contact with other members of your household. Ask your family, carers or neighbours for help to ensure you have the support you need. With the help of animation artist Hazel Hurley, we’ve been able to get this across in the video for Brian’s Let’s keep it together.”

Former secretary of the Bunclody Active Retired group, Brian is well known in recent years as an entertainer visiting nursing homes.

“When I entertain in nursing homes, I can see how music connects. There’s one lady I know who hasn’t spoken to people for years, but she sings along when I’m there. It means so much to people. I am delighted that my project of expressing the simple idea and benefits of cocooning through song has been taken up by SECH, and the graphics added by Hazel to communicate a lovely message to viewers of and listeners to it.

“The HSE, as regards its hospitals and residential care centres and the private nursing home sector in the southeast, are doing a great job. Out in the community, we can do our bit by a little sacrifice towards a result for everyone at a time when Ireland faces a challenge. It is difficult, especially where we miss being out and about. The bottom line, however, is that there is a public health emergency and it is for ours and society’s good to remain at home for the while that’s involved.

People can check out the video below