Deliberate fire at Tullow school

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Tullow Boys National School after a fire was set in the early hours of Sunday morning. Two bins were set alight, causing a gate to catch fire, but fortunately, there was no damage done to the building. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Tullow on 059 9151222.

Separately, gardaí in Borris are also investigating a suspected arson attack. This one took place on Sunday, when a car was set on fire in the driveway of a house at Oak Tree Court, Borris. The owner of the car reported hearing a loud bang and seeing the back of his car on fire. The rear bumper was damaged before the blaze was extinguished. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 9721212.