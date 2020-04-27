English Market traders’ Twitter account pulled amid City Council row

By Eoin English

Cork City Council has stepped in to get the plug pulled on an ’’unofficial’’ English Market traders’ Twitter account which is promoting the city’s historic English Market.

It comes amid criticism over the decision to temporarily lift the pedestrianisation of Oliver Plunkett St to facilitate improved access to the market, which remains open in line with strict physical distancing guidelines, but which has seen footfall plunge.

Cycling campaigners said the move “sold out pedestrians” for a few extra loading bays.

The council-managed municipal market has an official Twitter account, @EnglishMarket, with almost 12,000 followers built up since February 2010.

It includes a link to its website and regularly profiles the produce and offerings from the market’s 44 trader stalls.

But a new account listed on the social medium platform as the ’’English Market Traders’’, and tweeting from the account @CorkCityMarket, has emerged with a link to the market’s new Instagram account.

The Twitter account clearly describes itself as ’’unofficial’’ but boasts about providing the latest food news from the traders. Its curator did not respond to requests for comment.

Paul Moynihan, a director of services with Cork City Council, said any promotion of the market is done in consultation with City Hall and with the other traders, and that a way is found to accommodate the general views of traders. He said that consultation had not taken place in this instance: “It’’s not the first time that someone has tried to promote the market brand without clearance. The integrity of the market brand is something that it taken very seriously.”

“It is unfortunate if one or two traders take a different approach as especially in times like these it is so important that we work together. Everyone is determined to keep the English Market open through testing times. We are working with all of the traders and in recent weeks have invested more in our official social media pages to promote all of the messages consistently for the many traders who are open.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that for those who are cocooning and who for whatever reason cannot visit The English Market, many of the traders are offering delivery services as well as click and collect, both of which have proved vital for people during the past few weeks. All of the traders are working hard with the council and the management company to let our customers know that it is business as usual,” he said.

“At times like this we need to use all means to talk to our customers, especially when some of them can’’t come in to see us in person.”

While the market remains open for business with strict physical distancing measures in place, several traders have embraced online retail and have launched their own individual delivery services.

It is understood that several traders are also exploring the possibility of launching a one-stop-shop online portal which would allow customers to buy online from several stalls, and have the produce delivered as part of one delivery.

Five of the market’’s seven entrances have been closed with security staff on duty on its Grand Parade and Princes Street entrances to marshal queues. Customer numbers inside are limited to 60 at any one time.

The number of market staff allowed to be on duty at any one time has also been limited to 60.