Graiguecullen Meals on Wheels is rolling once again

THE St Fiacc’s Meals on Wheels service has been doing Trojan work in recent weeks, delivering hot meals to those in need. The service was briefly suspended due to Covid-19 but is up and running once again.

“We have people from the community, Graiguecullen and Killesin, contacting us looking for meals with the lockdown. We have around 40 meals delivered by some staff and volunteers,” said Joan Doogue, manager of St Fiacc’s House.

The service was suspended due to the proximity of residents at St Fiaccs’ House. However, it has moved to an activity centre and there is no contact with residents.

Chefs Bridget Foley and Anne Flynn cook up the meals while the scheme’s coordinator is Geraldine Ryan. Niall Martin, Seán Kelly, Seán Harte, Mary and Robert Fleming are among the volunteers delivering, while staff who work in the day care centre are also putting their shoulder to the wheel.

“We have wonderful staff and drivers here in St Fiacc’s who rise to the challenge every day during this crisis to provide a good hot nutritious meal and desert to our precious older people, our regulars and indeed those who are cocooning at this time,” said Ms Doogue.

She also lauded the community policing unit, which has been a great support to the Meals on Wheels service.

People can contact 059 9143892 for more information.