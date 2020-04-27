Recent Deaths In Carlow

Monday, April 27, 2020

 

The death has occurred of Joan Hickey (née Curry), Scorthreen, Borris, Carlow who died as she lived, on her own terms. She peacefully passed in the tender and loving care of her family, friends and care team (an amazing group of people who will forever be remembered). Joan will be sadly missed by her dear husband James, daughters Gemma and Joanne, sisters Mary and Anna, brother Pat, Imelda, nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends. Funeral and house arrangements are private in accordance with current HSE and goverment guidelines and in the interest of public health. No flowers please, however please consider donating to the brilliant causes below that have greatly helped throughout Joan’s journey these last eight years.

www.eistcarlowcancersupport.ie/how-to-help/

www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

www.arccancersupport.ie/get-involved/donate/

www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/daffodil-day/donate

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Graiguecullen Meals on Wheels is rolling once again

Monday, 27/04/20 - 4:58pm

﻿ Free delivery of The Nationalist in Carlow town

Monday, 27/04/20 - 4:46pm

Shauna is still our Rose

Monday, 27/04/20 - 11:45am

Similar Articles

Recent Deaths In Carlow

Sunday, 26/04/20 - 7:54pm

Nine of the best family games

Sunday, 26/04/20 - 12:05pm

St Patrick’s Boys came so close

Sunday, 26/04/20 - 8:45am