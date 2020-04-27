Shauna is still our Rose

By Suzanne Pender

THE Rose of Tralee International Festival has been cancelled for 2020, the first time in the competition’s 61-year history.

In a statement released this morning, the Rose of Tralee committee said that ‘over the past few weeks, our team have been considering how best we could safely deliver some, or all, of our 2020 festival events. Taking into account government guidelines, the safety of our communities and the ability to deliver a wonderful festival, we have decided to postpone our 2020 festival until August 2021’.

On a positive note, it means that current Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey will now hold onto the title for a further year. Shauna represented Carlow in the 2018 International Rose of Tralee Festival, winning the hearts of people all over the country with her performance in The Dome.

A change in format last year in the running of the competition meant that Shauna retained the Carlow Rose title for 2019 and now it looks like it will be 2021 before her successor is found.

‘This is the first time in our 61-year history that the festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well,’ the committee stated.