Supermarket owner criticises customers who verbally abused staff over Covid-19 measures

By Denise O’Donoghue

A sign outside SuperValu in Clonakilty

The owner of a supermarket in west Cork has criticised some customers who have abused shop staff about their Covid-19 measures.

Eugene Scally, who owns Scally’s Supervalu in Clonakilty, said the abuse of one member of his staff at the weekend was the latest incident that spurred him to share a message on social media. He wrote the statement after leaving work on Friday feeling “emotionally exhausted”.

“Unfortunately, some of you feel that it is acceptable to verbally abuse [staff members] when requested to observe the new guidelines imposed as a result of Covid-19,” he wrote.

“While we accept that everybody is on edge given the ongoing restrictions, it is unfair and unacceptable to take frustrations out on people who are doing their utmost to give you their time and serve you.”

Mr Scally said the message, which gained much attention online, was posted after a customer verbally abused a staff member on Friday last but was also inspired by increased tensions he observed in-store in the last week.

“Last week was particularly bad, actually. There seemed to be more frustration around last week than there has been up to Holy Saturday, Eastertime,” he told C103’s Cork Today Show, adding his staff members’ safety is his highest priority at this time.

“They’ve gone beyond the call of duty to facilitate and to work with and to help everybody along the way and to make the experiences pleasant as possible for everybody. Unfortunately, there’s times that that doesn’t appear to be enough. We had an incident at our hot food counter on Friday.”

Mr Scally described the moment when a man pushed aside numerous signs asking customers to keep back and leaned over the hot food counter.

The girl behind the counter asked him to stand back and [told him] that wasn’t quite acceptable. He was quite rude to her. He passed a comment and threw the hands up in the air and stormed out of the store.

Mr Scally said locals have been respectful of their measures but noted many of those who have been aggressive appear to be from outside the area.

“It’s not people that we know [as regular customers], we don’t seem to know them. The local people are very appreciative of what’s happening in Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty. Everybody is terrified, everybody is concerned, everybody is worried. Last week I suppose there was people around on holidays and they don’t seem to get it about this Covid thing at all. They seem to be quite dismissive of it.”

Staff members at the supermarket have been instructed to not serve customers if they become abusive or aggressive at the checkout.