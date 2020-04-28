Ammunition and ‘suspect device’ found in Galway

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Gardaí have found ammunition and a suspect device in a search in Galway.

Gardaí said that the search was carried out today as part of an intelligence-led operation of lands at Castledaly.

A statement revealed that gardaí “found two boxes of ammunition and a suspect device during the search operation.”

They said: “The Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and made safe the suspect device.

“All items seized will be subject to technical examination.”   

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

