Ammunition and ‘suspect device’ found in Galway

Gardaí have found ammunition and a suspect device in a search in Galway.

Gardaí said that the search was carried out today as part of an intelligence-led operation of lands at Castledaly.

A statement revealed that gardaí “found two boxes of ammunition and a suspect device during the search operation.”

They said: “The Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and made safe the suspect device.

“All items seized will be subject to technical examination.”

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.