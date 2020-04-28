Ballyconnell actress in Normal People series

Slaney Power on set in Normal People

By Elizabeth Lee

SLANEY Power, a young actress and singer who hails from Ballyconnell, lived in a dream last summer when she appeared in the TV series ***Normal people***.

“I read the book before I auditioned for the part and absolutely loved it! I imagined everyone and everything that was happening when I was reading the book so being on the film set was like literally living in a dream world,” said a delighted Slaney.

***Normal people*** is the hotly-anticipated 12-part television series which has just begun on RTÉ on Tuesday nights, while it’s also being broadcast on BBC and the American TV station Hulu. It’s based on Sally Rooney’s international best-selling novel and the story centres around the relationship between a boy and girl, Connell and Marianne, as they negotiate their way through school, college and class divisions. The book and its characters really resonated with 23-year-old Slaney, who plays a character called Sophie, their friend.

“I loved the characters, they were so relatable to me and I loved the love story between Marianne and Connell,” she continued. “I was over the moon when my agent called me. I dropped the phone with the shock! You know when you really, really want something and then you get it? It was like that. I’m so grateful!”

With such luminaries as Barack Obama and Sarah Jessica Parker waxing lyrical about how amazing the book is, the TV series is going to be huge on both sides of the Atlantic. It was made by Element Pictures, which also produced Oscar winners like ***The favourite*** and ***Room***, with Hettie McDonald and the award-winning Lenny Abrahamson as directors.

Slaney spent about two months on set in Trinity College and south Co Dublin last summer and one can only anticipate the impact that her appearance in the series will have on her career. She’s just completed filming ***Foundation***, an American series for Apple TV, about which she said that she was “really lucky to get that part”.

Acting is something that she’s been interested in since she was a small girl growing up in Ballyconnell. As a teenager she attended Tullow Community School, where she appeared in the school musical ***Grease*** and was also part of Striking Productions stage shows. She took acting classes with Peter Kelly in Tullow Youth Theatre and realised that she loved singing as well as acting. When she left school, she spent two years in the Irish College of Music Theatre – part of the Dublin Institute of Technology – which cemented her commitment.

“It never felt like college to me because we were always singing and dancing. I love singing and acting equally, so it was great fun!” she laughed.

Her singing career is also taking off now and she’s currently writing songs with Michael Hopkins, whose father Billy was in the band Just Four.

It’s all come full circle for her family because her father Niall Power is a professional drummer with serious connections. Back in the day, one of Niall’s first drumming gigs was with Just Four, so now Slaney and Michael are the second generation of Power/Hopkins collaborations.

It’s no surprise that Slaney is musical because not only is her father a musician but her mother Michelle was a professional singer. Indeed, her parents met when Niall was drumming in the same band that Michelle was singing in. Very rock ‘n’ roll!

Niall’s now retired, but he was Bob Geldof’s drummer for years and has remained close friends with him and bass player Pete Briquette. Indeed, Slaney’s agent Alex Cusack, who puts her forward for projects like ***Normal people***, is actually Pete’s niece.

“I’m very lucky,” she said again.

She’s currently holed up in Clane, Co Kildare in her apartment waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to sweep away from Ireland. In the meantime, the launch and screening party for ***Normal people*** has been cancelled and so Slaney, like many other people, was eagerly awaiting its release.

“I’ll be sitting at home, popcorn in hand, watching it from the sofa. I can’t wait,” she laughed.