Carlow did it for Dan, too!

Baby Dan with parents, Niall and Aisling

By Elizabeth Lee and Denis J Croke

HE may only be a tot, but little Dan Donoher galvanised GAA members and players around Co Carlow and beyond to go that extra mile! More than €2 million has been raised for the little chap thanks to the likes of the Carlow senior footballers and members of Baltinglass GAA Club, who took up the challenge on Sunday of raising funds for Dan to access life-saving treatment in America.

Dan from Ballybrittas, the son of former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling (Quigley), was born with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and scoliosis. The only treatment available was in the USA and would cost €2m.

A fundraising campaign called ‘Do It For Dan’ on GoFundMe was organised and the boy’s story took flight during the Covid-19 lockdown. Local and county GAA players got behind fundraising projects, soccer stars lent their support and big-name sports personalities like Conor McGregor all rowed in behind the fundraising drive.

On Sunday, the last push was a 400k in a day national event, in which players and members of GAA clubs collectively ran 400 kilometres. Baltinglass GAA raised €4,000 and Carlow players collected over €5,500. Turlough O’Brien, the Carlow manager, even donned the Laois jersey as he joined in the fundraising capers!

“It was amazing. Never, ever in my or Niall’s wildest dreams did we believe that after 49 days the target would have been reached. It simply took off, it was amazing,” said Aisling.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone. It seems to have connected with everyone.”