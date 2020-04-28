Doggie problems when lockdown ends

By Suzanne Pender

DOGS Trust, Ireland’s largest canine welfare charity, is warning dog owners that their furry friends could develop separation anxiety when Covid-19 lockdown ends.

Due to the amount of time most owners have been spending with their dogs recently, the charity fears many pets have become too reliant on human attention over the past number of weeks and will become extremely anxious once their owners go back to work.

The charity is advising owners that even during this lockdown, it is important to have as normal a routine as possible and you should try to keep to your dog’s usual routine of walking and feeding times. Dogs should be allowed to spend periods of time not in direct human company, even if this means you being in another room or you are upstairs and they are downstairs.

Dogs Trust has real concerns that this crisis will soon result in an influx of dogs in desperate need of help.

The charity is solely reliant on the generosity of the public to continue their lifesaving work across Ireland. In these challenging times, your generosity will save lives and ensure unwanted dogs and puppies can continue to receive the love and expert care they need to get them back on their paws again. Please donate what you can through their website or by sponsoring a dog or a puppy playgroup online.

The charity has lots of useful tips for concerned owners on its website DogsTrust.ie/Separation on how to help your dog cope during the lockdown and when you return to work.