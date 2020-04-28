  • Home >
  • National News >
  • English man arrested in connection with the murder of missing couple in Meath

English man arrested in connection with the murder of missing couple in Meath

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Anastasija Varslavane and William Maughan

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the murder of a missing couple in Meath.

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane disappeared on April 14, 2015.

The man, who is from England, is also being held in connection with the discovery of firearms in Gormanston, Co Meath in January of this year and the discovery of a large quantity of ammunition last year.

His arrest arose from a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime grouping based in the Co Louth and Co Meath area.

The suspect, who was arrested in Meath, is being held at Ashbourne Garda station and can be detained for up to seven days.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man dies following Dublin city crash

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 1:45pm

Fewer people getting married in Catholic churches, new figures reveal

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 11:45am

Family ‘very concerned’ about man missing from Dublin

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 10:40am