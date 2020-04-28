Ex-army Anne lifts the spirits in JKL

By Suzanne Pender

THE community of JKL Avenue, Carlow have turned to exercise to power their way through Covid-19. In fact, they’ve never been more together while staying apart!

Best of all, they’ve got quite the sergeant major leading their energetic bootcamp … none other than fellow resident Anne Sullivan, a former army sergeant. Every day at 1.30pm, Anne has scores of JKL residents out on the street for a fantastic hour of exercise, with people of all ages squatting, jumping and stretching like never before.

“Anne should be really proud of herself, she’s given us all a purpose and really lifted all our spirits,” said JKL resident Elizabeth Moran. “She’s made life a little bit easier for all of us. Everyone says they structure their day now around the workouts, so every day at 1.30pm people are out with their weights and their water.

“Anne was in the army so she has all the lingo; she doesn’t let us away with anything,” laughs Elizabeth.

“She definitely doesn’t go easy on us,” agrees Elizabeth’s daughter Orla Canning. “I’m in my 20s and I find it really hard.”

Orla explains there are residents of all ages taking part, from people in their 20s right up to their 80s, with the exercise even moving down the street to allow a cocooning resident to take part while still remaining in her own garden. For now, it seems it’s the can-do ladies of JKL who are putting the men to shame!

“There’s only one man at the moment, Paul Collins; we can’t get the men out, but they are moving their cars for us, so they are helping out,” says Orla.

The JKL bootcamp all began following a chat among residents as they sat on their steps talking over the fence and came up with the idea to ‘do a bit of exercise’. Anne stepped up to take charge and what started off as just three women led to more and more appearing every day.

“One lady said she’d been living for four or five years in JKL and didn’t know half the people here – now she knows everyone,” said Orla. “It’s been a great morale boost and it’s really kept us all going.”