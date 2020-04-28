Garda crackdown on car journeys in Carlow

THE volume of traffic on the road in Carlow town has increased significantly in the last week during Covid-19 restrictions. The N80 Carlow town bypass recorded an average of 7,500 vehicles a day between 20-26 April, up by about 25% from the previous week, according to tracking by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The news comes as gardaí recommence Operation Fanacht today (Tuesday), which will see increased checkpoints and garda patrols over the next week and bank holiday weekend in Carlow. The operation aims to ensure compliance with travel restrictions as part of the Covid-19 health guidelines.

“There does appear to be an anxiety to travel over the last three or four days,” said a garda spokesperson. “You will have checkpoints running as part of Operation Fanach from 7am and there will be increased numbers for the next six days. People will have to have a good reason to get through them.”

While the vast majority of people have been compliant with restrictions, there have been some issues.

One of the grey areas to emerge has been motorists travelling a significant distance to a supermarket when there was a shop located closer to them. On another occasion, a local driver who told gardaí he was out shopping was later found to be going for a spin. Another explanation for travel that gardaí encountered in the southeast region was the driver saying he was going to a sauna.

“We would appeal to people’s common sense, good nature and responsibility to do the right thing,” said the garda spokesperson.

While there has been an increase in the number of vehicles in Carlow town in recent times, the figure is still a far cry from numbers recorded prior to the Covid-19 restrictions. At the start of March, the number of vehicles travelling on the bypass was around 16,000.

The number of vehicles on the M9 at Tinryland has also increased in the last week by around 20%, from 4,000 cars a day to 5,000. In early March, the figure was around 16,000 vehicles a day.

On the N81 between Tullow and the N80, the number of vehicles dropped from 2,500 a day in March to 1,200 at the beginning of April. This figure has remained the same since then. It is a similar case on the N80 between Carlow and Stradbally, with no recorded increase in the past week and an approximate 50% drop in traffic since March.

Separately, three individuals appeared before a sitting of Carlow District Court charged with breaching the Covid-19 restrictions and drugs offences last week.