Josephine’s passing mourned in Carlow and Graiguecullen

By Charlie Keegan

THE people of Graiguecullen and Carlow were greatly saddened to learn of the death on Easter Saturday at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford of Josephine Shaw, Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Aged 58, Josephine was diagnosed with cancer in July of last year. She was treated at University Hospital Waterford before spending her final two weeks in Whitfield Clinic.

Josephine was the youngest daughter of the late Kathleen (née Moran) and Denis (Dinny) Shaw and is survived by her older sister Elizabeth Daly, ‘Eureka’, Monure, Springhill, Co Laois.

Educated at Graiguecullen National School and Carlow Vocational School, after her school days Josephine went to work with Quinnsworth in Carlow (now Tesco), where she was to spend 36 years, being in charge of the hardware section at the company’s Fairgreen store. Josephine was a very popular member of staff, being of quiet and happy demeanour, always in good humour.

She took advantage of a redundancy package from Tesco and for the final two-and-a-half years of her working life was a member of staff at St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, where she was equally popular with residents and her colleagues. Josephine really enjoyed her time at St Fiacc’s.

She had a keen interest in sport, being a lifelong Manchester United follower and had been to Old Trafford on a number of occasions to see the Red Devils play. Josephine also supported Graiguecullen football teams – men’s and ladies’ – as well as Laois GAA county teams.

Two or three times a year, Josephine went on foreign sun holidays with her circle of friends, some of whom had been friends from childhood and some who were former work colleagues. Benalmádena on Spain’s Costa del Sol was her favourite destination. She had hoped to holiday abroad this year but, sadly, it was not to be.

Josephine had brief remission from her illness last Christmas, but the cancer returned, requiring bouts of hospitalisation before she lost her brave battle for life.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Easter Monday by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen, assisted by Fr Liam Lawton.

The reading at Mass was by Josephine’s great friend Joan Doogue, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Josephine’s nephews and nieces John, Mark, Claire and Maria.

In a eulogy to Josephine, her nephew Mark Daly said: “Josephine had a great sense of humour; she was always seen as the cool aunty who gave the best birthday and Christmas presents. The first trips to Old Trafford with Josephine will always be remembered. Josephine was not into material possessions; her love was for her family and friends, sports and sun holidays with her friends. Josephine showed great strength and positivity throughout her sickness and the image of her now reunited with Nanny and Granddad in heaven gives us great strength at this sad time.”

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Jessica and Jade Nolan, Graiguecullen.

Due to the current health restrictions, the funeral Mass was confined to next of kin.

Following Mass, the cortège travelled via Maher Road, where Josephine’s neighbours came out to clap a greatly-loved resident on her final journey, while members of Graiguecullen Ladies’ Football Team lined up outside the club grounds in a further tribute to Josephine.

Josephine was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with her parents, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Josephine was dedicated to her sister Elizabeth, brother-in-law Michael, nephews John and Mark, their wives Ruth and Lyndsey, nieces Claire and Maria, Claire’s husband Tim, grandnephews Kyle and Michael, grandnieces Isabelle, Leah, Eve and Chloe, her passing creating a huge chasm in all of their lives.

A celebration of Josephine Shaw’s life will be celebrated at a later date.