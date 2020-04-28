Man arrested in Dublin charged with breaching Covid-19 laws

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with breaching Covid-19 laws.

He was arrested in the Ballymun area yesterday evening.

The charges relate to a number of incidents in which he had failed to comply with directions given by gardaí under the legislation.

“In relation to all the incidents gardaí did engage, educate, encourage and as a last resort enforce,” An Garda Síochána said.

The 18-year-old is also expected to be charged in connection with a seizure of suspected cocaine with a value of €5k in the Ballymun area on April 22.

He is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

