Man dies following Dublin city crash

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Dublin.

The incident happened at 10.45am today on Lad Lane, Dublin 2.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 016669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Fewer people getting married in Catholic churches, new figures reveal

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 11:45am

English man arrested in connection with the murder of missing couple in Meath

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 11:15am

Family ‘very concerned’ about man missing from Dublin

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 10:40am