New draw for teachers’ union



INTO members urged to support children’s health research

INTO has just launched a new members’ draw, in support of Children’s Medical and Research Foundation, the CMRF, in Crumlin, Dublin.

Tickets are available online from €10 with the chance to win incredible prizes up to a value of €10,000.

“The INTO proudly supports the vital research work undertaken by the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation. Our long-time charity partner supports 150,000 children from across the country each year. Our members’ fundraising goes towards funding the research behind better treatments for sick children. Please support our online raffle this year,” says Noel Ward, Deputy General Secretary of the INTO.