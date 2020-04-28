Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Frances Nolan (née Halligan), Bendenstown, Rathoe, Carlow on 28 April peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Frances, beloved wife of Joe and much-loved mother to Paul and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter-in-law Thelma, grandchildren Shane and Niamh, brothers Ted, Billy, Ger, Keith and Oliver, sisters Terry and Jacqueline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends. May Frances rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place in Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe at 12 noon on Thursday.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Ita) Crotty (née Brennan) of Kilmacud, Dublin and Graiguecullen, Carlow. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Cedar House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Andrew. Sadly missed by her children Matt, Anne, Andrew, Phil, Eda, Vivian and Fiona, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A long life, lived to the full. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís. In keeping with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A memorial and celebration of Ita’s life will be held at a later date.