Testing underway in Carlow nursing homes

TESTING in Carlow nursing homes is continuing this week as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county surpassed 90.

Residents and staff in local nursing homes and long-term residential centres are all being tested as part of the increased focus on this sector.

Last week, testing began at these locations, with facilities where cases were confirmed being prioritised. Testing is understood to have taken place over the weekend at several local care facilities and continues this week.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county rose to 92 after figures were released on Monday evening. It marks an increase of around 20 cases in a week. However, the figure is only accurate as of Saturday 25 April, due to the way in which the HSE discloses figures.

Nationally, the HSE aims to be able to carry out 100,000 tests each week, if necessary, by late May. In order to ease Covid-19 restrictions, the National Public Health Emergency Team says that robust testing and contact tracing is essential.