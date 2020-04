There was no winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth more than €32m.

The numbers drawn were 15, 23, 26, 28, 32 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 5.

The highest prize won by an Irish player was €27,658 after matching five numbers.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 3, 12, 16, 29 and 45.