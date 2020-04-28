Tidy Towns and Entente Florale axed

By Suzanne Pender

THE national Tidy Towns and Entente Florale have become the latest casualties of Covid-19, with both competitions now not going ahead as planned. Carlow town had been selected to be Ireland’s entry in the international Entente Florale competition for 2020, but its cancellation means our participation has been put on hold until 2021.

The county also has a strong record in Tidy Towns, but Covid-19 quickly put an end to preparations among the many Tidy Towns groups dotted across the county.

“We are disappointed, of course, but there is a requirement on everyone to adhere to the restrictions and Carlow Tidy Towns is no different,” said Ken Tucker of Carlow Tidy Towns. “It was very difficult and with no garden centres open it was impossible to have flower baskets and things.”

However, on a positive note, Mr Tucker remarked that the deferral of Entente Florale offered Carlow town a greater opportunity to prepare for its 2021 entry.

The Tidy Towns competition was due to be launched towards the end of March but was deferred by almost a month as the public health crisis escalated. This week, minister for rural and community development Michael Ring made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s competition.

“For me, the health and welfare of the volunteers on the Tidy Towns committees is paramount. Given the current restrictions around public gatherings, travel and adherence to social distancing, it would not be appropriate to ask voluntary groups to work on Tidy Towns projects in their communities at this time,” said the minister.

“I have therefore decided that the Tidy Towns competition will not go ahead this year.”