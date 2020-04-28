‘We need you’ Varadkar tells Trinity’s newly qualified doctors

The Taoiseach has told 175 newly qualified doctors that the country is going to need them as it aims to fight off Covid-19.

Trinity College Dublin’s medical class of 2020 were conferred online today after completing their written exams early.

The new graduates are being asked to self-isolate for two weeks from May 3, while it is hoped they will begin working in hospitals on May 25.

Leo Varadkar, a Trinity graduate himself, told the new doctors hat he was sorry they would not be able to participate in a celebration on Trinity’s Front Square with their friends and families

“I am really sorry that’s not possible for you on this occasion but we live in interesting times and we need you to graduate early because there is so much work to be done as we battle this virus and try to keep the country generally well,” he said.

He said that people understand “more so than ever” how important their doctors are.

“Everything we do in the next few months will hinge on having a well-functioning health service, staffed by people like you.”