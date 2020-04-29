Big rise in road deaths despite lockdown

By Suzanne Pender

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána have expressed concern at the number of motorists detected driving at excessive speed and at a doubling in the number of pedestrian deaths to date this year.

Sixteen pedestrians have been killed up to Wednesday 29 April, compared with eight deaths during the same period in 2019. Six pedestrians alone have died since the schools were closed in the middle of March.

Pedestrians are being reminded of the Rules of the Road when out walking. This includes using a footpath where one is provided. Where there is no footpath you must walk as near as possible to the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic.

Pedestrians should ensure they are visible to other users, cyclists and vehicles, especially when walking in the early morning and late evening. They are also being advised to always assume that they will encounter traffic on the road, regardless of the current restrictions on travel.

The authorities have also expressed serious concern at the number of drivers who, despite the reduced amount of traffic on the road, are speeding.

Some drivers have been detected speeding through streets with 50kph limits at what can only be described as motorway speeds. Drivers are being urged to slow down and expect to encounter more pedestrians and cyclists than normal on their journey.

“It is absolutely staggering that in this time of crisis and loss, there are people still driving under the influence of drink or drugs,” said minister for transport, tourism and sport Shane Ross.

“The high volume of intoxicated driving – little changed from before the Covid-19 restrictions – may be an indicator that people who are willing to behave irresponsibly by driving after taking intoxicants are also the people most likely to breach Covid restrictions and take unnecessary journeys. This behaviour must stop.”

A total of 54 people have died on the roads so far in 2020, seven more than last year. This means that there has not been a significant reduction in road deaths, which might have been expected given reduced traffic volumes. Since schools were closed on Friday 13 March and up to 29 April, there have been 17 road traffic fatalities. This compares with 18 fatalities over the same period last year.