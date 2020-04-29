Car insurer takes the liberty of giving cash rebates

By Suzanne Pender

LIBERTY Insurance has committed to giving rebates to the total value of €5 million to its Irish motor insurance customers on their existing premiums.

As part of this gesture in response to the Covid-19 crisis, each Liberty customer will receive 15% of their premium for two months, subject to a minimum of €10.

Liberty motor insurance customers with an active policy (except fleet) will be eligible for this premium rebate and will be able to request it from 8 June through the website www.libertyinsurance.ie.

Customers will have the option of directly claiming the premium rebate through a ‘cash equivalent voucher’ or they can request that Liberty donate it to a charity working on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

The decision is part of Liberty Insurance’s wider response to Covid-19. Other measures introduced by the insurer include greater flexibility on payment terms for motor and home insurance premiums and financial contributions to Irish charities Alone and Pieta House to support those most at risk during this difficult time.