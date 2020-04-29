Carlovian jailed for breach of Covid-19 restrictions

A CARLOW man received an eight-month prison sentence for breaching Covid-19 restrictions and public order offences at Carlow District Court today (Wednesday).

Derek Reilly (39) of New Oak Estate, Carlow pleaded guilty to the offences at a special sitting of the court when he appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy. He received a four-month sentence for the breach of Covid-19 restrictions, an offence contrary to Section 31 of the Health Act 1947, following an incident on 28 April in Carlow town. He also received consecutive sentences of two months for two counts of threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour in Carlow town on 25 and 20 April respectively.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.