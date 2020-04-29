Carlow’s footpaths fall foul of cycling campaigners

CARLOW’S footpaths are too narrow and not safe in the age of Covid-19, according to cycling campaigners.

Carlow Cycling Campaign has called on the county council ‘to urgently address the need to improve Carlow town for pedestrians and cyclists in light of the Covid-19 crisis and social distancing that will be with us for some time to come’. The campaign has called for a widening of footpaths by removing on-street parking along with designating streets one-way, automating pedestrian buttons and reducing speed limits.

In an email to county councillors, local campaigner Christopher Davey highlighted the three crossings of the River Barrow in Carlow as symptomatic of the problem. Footpaths on Graiguecullen bridge that measure less than a metre wide were described as ‘not safe’.

‘This is simply not safe, pre-coronavirus or post-coronavirus. Meeting anyone on the path requires stepping onto traffic. It assumes that every person crossing that bridge is able-bodied. You cannot hold the hand of your child while you walk across the main bridge in our town. There is no provision for cycling on Graiguecullen bridge.’

The pedestrian bridge at the town park at two metres wide does not allow for social distancing for many people.

‘If you are a mother with a buggy or a person in a wheelchair you cannot squeeze by people maximising the distance between you.’

On the N80 crossing, there are 2.3-metre wide footpaths and a cycle lane. ‘A 2.3m path is not wide enough to accommodate social distancing. Inexperienced and young cyclists will cycle on the path, as the cycle paths are not segregated and the road is used by HGVs. This is not good enough.’

He added: ‘We in Carlow Cycling Campaign are asking that the council provide cycle lanes and safe footpaths on Graiguecullen bridge by making it one-way to vehicular traffic. We are asking that the bridge in the park is opened 24 hours a day. We ask for protection on our cycle lanes, especially those that are designated alongside HGVs. We ask that the speed limit in Carlow town be instantly lowered to 30kph.

‘We fully understand the financial pressures that the council are experiencing, but these measures we are asking for are for the basic safety of everyone, not just motorists. These measures can be achieved by using bollards, planters, cones or orcas to give people the space to breathe safely in our town.’