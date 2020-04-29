Clampers return to full levels in Dublin city

File photo.

Clampers will return to full levels of parking enforcement in the Dublin city this morning.

The city council says the rules were never fully suspended, but clamping activity had been “substantially scaled back” up to now and had concentrated on keeping bus lanes, bike tracks and footpaths clear.

One business group says essential staff working in the capital had been enjoying a degree of latitude about parking during the lockdown.

Alan Robinson, chief executive of the Docklands Business Forum, says those who can drive should be encouraged to do so by making parking free in the yellow zone.

“If you make parking ‘paying’ again, you’re going to do one of two things,” he said.

“You’re going to force them to use a parking metre that’s been identified as a carrier or the virus and they’re going to have to use that multiple times during the day coming back and forth out of their office or they’re going to use public transport and there’s going to be more interaction with other people using public transport.”