Covid-19: 31 deaths as number of confirmed cases tops 20,000

By Steve Neville

A further 31 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded today.

The figures, released by the Department of Health, brings the coronavirus death toll in the country to 1,190.

There have also been a further 376 cases on coronavirus confirmed in Ireland.

It brings the total number of cases in the country to 20,253.

One of the deaths reported on Wednesday involved a person in the 15-24 age group, the second in this category.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Monday – when there was 19,723 cases – reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday 25 April 12,222 Covid-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered.

“1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: “Ireland remains one of the few countries globally who has collected and officially reported data from long term residential care settings from the start of the pandemic.

“From the end of March we have seen an increase in deaths in this sector that can be attributed to Covid-19.

“As we continue to collect and report mortality data coming from this sector we will have a greater understanding of the behaviour of the disease in this setting and it will help us to inform public health actions and clinical care.”

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, HSE National Lead for Integrated Care, added; “We have put significant effort into developing clinical guidance for the residential care sector. This has driven the operational response and has been supported by education for all staff in this sector.

This work is crucial in making sure our most vulnerable people get the best possible care in what is a very challenging time.

Earlier today, the Taoiseach says that the rate of deaths and new cases of Covid-19 are not low enough to loosen restrictions.

Leo Varadkar said although “things may change by Friday”, he doesn’t believe Ireland is headed for a reopening, and added the government hopes to share their plan for lifting restrictions in the next few days.

The Irish public will be made aware “certainly over the weekend”, how the state will emerge from Covid-19 lockdown, according to Mr Varadkar, amid speculation about the possible reopening of restaurants and large stores such as hardware or garden centres.