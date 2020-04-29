Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized more than €90,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash.

In a statement, they said that at around 12pm today, gardaí from Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by members from Tipperary Town Garda Station, carried out searched at three properties in the Kilfeacle area.

During the course of the searches, gardaí seized suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €74,000, around €16,600 in cash, a weighing scales and a number of small bags.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at one of the properties and is currently detained at Cahir Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.