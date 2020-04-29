Gardai to check rail passengers in Carlow

Gardaí will be boarding trains at stations in Carlow and Bagenalstown as part of an operation aimed at checking for compliance with travel restrictions. The Gardai will be boarding trains on the Dublin/Waterford line.

According to a garda spokesman, this is part of a nationwide operation taking place in close co-operation with employees of Iarnród Éireann. Gardaí will be asking people waiting on the train platforms and on board trains the purpose of their journeys. The rail checks are in place alongside increased checkpoints on roads in the run-up to the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Jane Cregan, a spokesperson for Irish Rail, confirmed that the company was working with Gardaí to ensure that rules were enforced on all commuter and national lines.

“Officers will be boarding trains to ensure all passengers are following the rules at train stations and on carriages when it comes to the restrictions and to deal with any unsocial behaviour,” she said.