Gifted musician Richie Kelly was ‘King of the céilí’

By Charlie Keegan

THE recent death of Richie Kelly, ‘Woodglade’, Fenagh, Co Carlow marked the passing of one of the country’s outstanding piano accordionists.

Richie’s death occurred on Thursday 12 March at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Aged 69, his passing followed a short illness.

A native of Dublin, Richie Kelly was half of the popular music group Cúpla, his musical partner being Pat Ryan from Garryhill, Carlow. Pat described Richie as “a gentleman, an outstanding musical talent and a pleasure to work with”.

Richie was a six-time national champion in different categories of the piano accordion competition, including the all-Ireland Hohner title. It was then that he came to the attention of the famous Gallowglass Céilí Band, with which he played for a number of years. He then emigrated to America to pursue his music career and played at many venues in the USA, providing backing for such established Irish singing stars as the late Seán Dunphy and Bridie Gallagher, ‘the girl from Donegal’.

Having spent about a decade Stateside, Richie returned to Ireland, settling in the Carlow area and with the late Seán Byrne from Kilmeaney, Ritchie set up Cúpla. When Seán died in 1984, Richie needed a partner and persuaded Pat Ryan to come on board.

It was a musical relationship that lasted all of 36 years. Cúpla was described as ‘A Foster and Allen dance duo’.

Pat explains: “We played for social dancing and céilís.”

During their years together, Richie and Pat played venues “from West Cork to Donegal”, which included a number of regular gigs in pubs and lounges in Co Carlow and in neighbouring Kilkenny – Meaney’s of Goresbridge was one of the popular music venues there, while they also held a Wednesday night residency in the Green Drake Inn, Borris.

Pat Ryan remembers: “We went on tours, playing in major venues such as the famous Irish Centre in Camden Town, London, the World Heritage Centre in Manchester, the Civic Centre and Irish Centre in Newcastle and north of the border in Dundee. We even played on one occasion at a festival in Crawley, West Sussex.”

Their music genre went down a treat with Irish emigrants.

“Then there was an appearance on RTÉ television when Bibi Baskin was the hostess. Cúpla also appeared on Granada Television in England, while we released about six albums, which included Cúpla and solo accordion albums.”

Ritchie and Pat also provided some of the music for the Jim Sheridan produced film The Secret Scripture in 2016.

Ritchie was also a prolific songwriter, penning numbers for the Cúpla albums such asWhere the Barrow waters flow, The heart of Tipperary and The road to Oughterard.

As with their tours of England and Scotland, Cúpla went down a bomb with the patrons back home, Pat on vocals, guitar and drums, with Richie on piano accordion.

Richie also passed on much of his musical knowledge and business acumen to many accordion players in the Carlow/Kildare area.

The group’s last gig was at Carlow Hurling Club’s Parkview House just before Christmas 2019.

Richie reposed in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Newbridge before removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, Co Kildare, where his funeral Mass was celebrated. He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery with his parents, who were both natives of the Allen Parish.

This gifted man known as ‘The King of Céilí’ is mourned by his long-time partner Mary Kelly from Kilkenny, by his daughters Christina and Catherine, sons Richard and James, daughter-in-law Lorna, son-in-law Greg, grandchildren Jack, Dara and Alanna, by other relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the Irish music scene.