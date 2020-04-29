Huge garda presence this weekend

“STAY at home!”

“Stay at home!” That’s the continuing message from Carlow County Council, local gardaí and the HSE, ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána will have a huge presence on roads across the county and beyond this coming bank holiday weekend to ensure that people are staying at home and not making any unnecessary trips.

Dominic Hayes, Garda Chief Superintendent for the Carlow/Kilkenny area, warned that there will be a very visible garda presence across both counties and the southeast this weekend – making sure that no-one is travelling more than two kilometres from home without a valid reason.

“Our members will operate an extensive network of checkpoints across both counties this weekend, to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions in place as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines. There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and weeks. It will save lives. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, tourist locations or holiday homes outside of the two-kilometre limit this weekend not to do so. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, you will be turned back.”

Local authorities have also closed car parks at many amenities and attractions.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, has urged people not to undermine everyone’s hard work and to stay safe and, where possible, stay at home.