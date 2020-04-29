Lizzie Moore was the matriarch of four generations of her family

By Charlie Keegan

LIZZIE Moore, The Cloisters, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow, whose death occurred on Easter Sunday at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, was the matriarch of four generations of her family.

The former Lizzie Fitzpatrick was born on 25 September 1926 to John and Margaret (née Walsh) Moore from The Numbers, Graiguecullen. She was the last surviving member of a family of six, having been predeceased by her three brothers and two sisters.

As a young woman she went to live and work in Bedford, England, where she married John Joe Moore from Staplestown Road, Carlow, who had also emigrated to England. The couple married on 6 August 1951.

Lizzie and John Joe returned to Carlow shortly after their marriage and she went to work as a general operative at the Carlow sugar factory. Husband John Joe, who was also employed at the sugar plant, died in February 1961 at the age of 37, leaving Lizzie as a young widow to rear a family of four young children.

Her working life spanned 28 years – Lizzie retired from the sugar factory in 1986. Having lived at St Patrick’s Avenue for a long number of years, Lizzie went to reside with her daughter Geraldine Whelan at The Cloisters some 22 years ago.

She enjoyed good health all her life up to a month before her passing, when Lizzie suffered a stroke, which necessitated hospitalisation.

The death in October 2019 of her son-in-law John Moore, Chapelstown, Tullow Road and formerly of Idrone Park, Tullow Road was a great blow to Lizzie. John, aged 70, was a self-employed Carlow painter and decorator and well-known footballer. He was married to Lizzie’s daughter Marie.

Lizzie enjoyed the company of her circle of friends in Carlow, with whom she went on a number of holidays, travelling to New York, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, never forgetting important landmarks in their lives.

Lizzie’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Easter Monday at the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where she worshipped since the opening of the church in 1976. Due to social distancing restrictions, only six next of kin attended the Mass.

Readings and Prayers of the Faithful were by Lizzie’s son John, daughter Patricia and daughter-in-law Claire.

The hymns at Mass were by organist Claire Cashin.

Following Mass, Lizzie was laid to rest with husband John Joe and his parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her children Marie, John, Patricia and Geraldine, by her 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Claire, extended family, her good neighbours and circle of friends.

A celebration of Lizzie Moore’s life will take place at a later date.